Jeremy Allen White, in Best Actor in a TV Comedy Speech, Tells ‘The Bear’ Team “You Changed My Life”

The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White accepted the award for best performance by an actor in a TV musical or comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday night.

It was the Shameless star’s first Golden Globe nomination.

“My fellow nominees. I am in awe of you. I’m not sure where you are, but you’re all legends. It’s an honor just to have my name near yours, truly,” White said in his acceptance speech.

White continued to show his admiration for the series and his character, as well as thanking the show’s production, crew, costars and his team. “You changed my life,” he added. “I am incredibly, incredibly grateful.”

White plays Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in the FX/Hulu series, a young chef from the fine dining world who has to return home to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop after his brother’s suicide. In the critically acclaimed dark comedy, White must face his new reality all while dealing with his new kitchen staff, family and the pain of losing his brother.

When the first season of the series premiered on June 23, it had a 100 percent rating among critics and a 92 percent score with viewers on Rotten Tomatoes.

That actor beat out Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building), Bill Hader (Barry), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) and Donald Glover (Atlanta).

The Bear was also nominated for best musical or comedy television series at the 2023 Golden Globes. Find the complete winners list here.

Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 80th annual ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel Tuesday night, marking the first show since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s controversy.

