‘House of the Dragon’ Goes Where ‘Game of Thrones’ Didn’t With Golden Globe Drama Series Win

HBO’s House of the Dragon has something its predecessor, Game of Thrones, doesn’t: A Golden Globe win for best drama series.

The prequel series beat out the final seasons of Better Call Saul and Ozark, Netflix’s The Crown (a two-time past winner) and Apple TV+’s Severance for the award at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday. House of the Dragon‘s win for its first season is also the first series win for the HBO franchise at the Golden Globes. Despite five nominations for best drama (and four Emmy wins), Game of Thrones ended its run on HBO without a series trophy at the awards.

Season one co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik accepted the award at the ceremony — though he’s no longer with the show. Sapochnik left the series after production wrapped on season one, citing the grueling three-year process to bring House of the Dragon to life. Ryan Condal will serve as sole showrunner on season two, which is set to begin filming in March. Franchise veteran Alan Taylor joined the series as an executive producer and will direct several episodes.

The win for House of the Dragon was the fourth for HBO at the 2023 Golden Globes. The White Lotus took home the award for best limited or anthology series, and that show’s Jennifer Coolidge and Euphoria star Zendaya won acting honors.

The HFPA, which presents the Golden Globes, is owned by Eldridge Industries. The Hollywood Reporter is owned by PME Holdings, LLC, a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge.