Zendaya Wins, But Isn’t There to Accept, Golden Globe for ‘Euphoria’

Zendaya won the award for best actress in a TV drama series at the 2023 Golden Globes for her work on HBO’s Euphoria.

The actress was not at the ceremony, however, to accept the honor. Presenters Glen Powell and Jay Ellis accepted it on her behalf at Tuesday’s 80th Golden Globes. She was the first winner of the night not to attend the ceremony.

The Globes returned to a fully attended ceremony this year after NBC declined to air last year’s show in the wake of controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The 2021 awards ceremony, meanwhile, was held remotely amid a surge in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The win was the first at the Globes for Zendaya, who has also won two Emmys for her role on Euphoria. She beat out Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon), Laura Linney (Ozark), Imelda Staunton (The Crown) and Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily) in the category.

Zendaya recently wrapped filming on Dune: Part Two, which is due for release in November, and has Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers on tap for summer.

