George and Mayan Lopez Set to Announce Golden Globe Nominations

As questions linger about how Hollywood talent will respond to a resuscitated Golden Globes ceremony, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has answered at least one by confirming that George and Mayan Lopez are set to announce this year’s nominees.

The father-daughter duo will be on hand inside the Beverly Hilton early next Monday morning, Dec. 12, to reveal noms across 27 categories for the 80th annual Globes, set to air Jan. 10 live on NBC and its streaming service Peacock. The announcement will air live from 5:35-5:40 a.m. PT on NBC’s Today.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Lopez duo are in-house talent as they star in the new NBC comedy series Lopez vs. Lopez. They follow Snoop Dogg, who teamed with HFPA to announce last year’s nominations for the 79th ceremony, one that did not air live amid a scandal that ultimately resulted in a major overhaul of the organization, a new voting class and the departure of its previous PR firm, Sunshine Sachs, in March.

Other noms presenters have included Tim Allen, Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, Christian Slater, Alfre Woodard, Kristen Bell, Sharon Stone, Don Cheadle, Laura Dern, Anna Kendrick, Angela Bassett, America Ferrera, Dennis Quaid, Kate Beckinsale and more.

NBC and HFPA have not yet announced a host for the upcoming show, which is produced by Dick Clark Prods. and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA. The Hollywood Reporter is owned by PME Holdings, LLC, a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge, the latter of which owns HFPA.