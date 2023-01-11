’Abbott Elementary’ Wins Best Comedy Series at the Golden Globes, Marking the First Network Win in Nine Years

Abbott Elementary won the 2023 Golden Globe for best comedy series, marking the first win for a network series in that category in nine years.

“There are so many people in this room that I’m here because,” creator and star Quinta Brunson said in her speech before shouting out Henry Winkler, Seth Rogen and Bob Odenkirk. “During a very tough time in this country, I’m happy that Abbott Elementary is able to make people laugh,” Brunson said of the ABC comedy about teachers at a Philadelphia public school.

“You can’t tell a story about a West Philadelphia public school without just being truthful about the environment,” Brunson told reporters backstage about incorporating diversity and LGBTQ storylines in the show. “That was one of the things that was exciting to me about making Abbott. I don’t really have to fight too much to have diversity that is perceived with such reverence, but it really is just the story that we’re telling.”

Other nominees for best comedy series included The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building and Wednesday.

In the comedy categories, Brunson and her Abbott co-star Tyler James Williams, as well as The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White took home awards for acting.

Abbott Elementary came into the night as the most nominated television show with five nominations.

The 2023 Golden Globes returned to NBC after an L.A. Times exposé revealed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association contained no Black members and had engaged in unethical conduct and suspect financial practices.

Since then, the HFPA has added 103 internationally based votes, implemented numerous reforms and hired 21 U.S.-based journalists who are working for outlets abroad.

“This is really not the old HFPA anymore. Over the past 18 months — almost two years now — we took a deep look inward and listened to the criticism,” the organization’s president Helen Hoehne told THR in December. “We built a new infrastructure that transformed our organization and the awards show into something that is more diverse, transparent and responsive.”

Jerrod Carmichael hosted this year’s show, which aired live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton.

