‘The White Lotus’ Wins Golden Globe for Best Limited Series: “It’s Very Gratifying to Have This Moment”

The White Lotus took home the 2023 Golden Globe for best limited series, marking Mike White’s first win.

White began his speech, joking that he was originally going to say his acceptance speech in Italian, but he said he got too drunk because there was no food. He also noted he was choked up over Jennifer Coolidge’s speech, as his star had just brought him to tears with her supporting actress win for her role in season two of the HBO series.

“We went out with the show that we wanted to do with Jennifer and, everybody passed. I know you all passed. You all passed on this show,” he said to the Hollywood crowd of stars about roles for The White Lotus. “And so yes, it’s very gratifying to have this moment.”

The show creator also took a moment to thank all of his Italian cast and crew. “You had to be there, but the experience was amazing.”

The HBO series beat out Black Bird, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Dropout and Pam & Tommy at this year’s awards. Black Bird’s Paul Walter Hauser, The White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge, The Dropout‘s Amanda Seyfried and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’s Evan Peters also won Golden Globes in the limited series categories.

The White Lotus received four nominations at the 2023 Golden Globes for the second season of the anthology series. Jennifer Coolidge received her second nod for her role of Tanya McQuoid, while season two newcomers Aubrey Plaza and F. Murray Abraham were nominated for best supporting actress and actor. This season follows various guests over the course of a week in the White Lotus’ Sicily location while a darker side of the travelers begins to to emerge.

This year’s Golden Globes marked the award show’s return to NBC after the Los Angeles Times published an exposé that revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had zero Black members and partook in suspect financial practices and unethical conduct.

Since the news broke, the organization says it has hired 21 U.S.-based journalists working for outlets abroad, implemented numerous reforms and added 103 internationally based voters.

Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 2023 Golden Globes, which aired on NBC.

The HFPA, which presents the Golden Globes, is owned by Eldridge Industries. The Hollywood Reporter is owned by PME Holdings, LLC, a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge.