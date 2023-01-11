×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Quinta Brunson Wins Best Actress Golden Globe for ‘Abbott Elementary’: “I Did Imagine It”

The creator and star of the ABC comedy picks up her first award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Quinta Brunson won the award for best actress in a TV comedy series at the 2023 Golden Globes.

The Abbott Elementary creator and star won (see all the winners here) in a category that also included Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and last year’s winner, Jean Smart of HBO Max’s Hacks. It was the second win for Abbott Elementary on the night, following that of Tyler James Williams for best supporting actor in a TV series.

“Thank you for believing in this show that’s resonated in the world in a way I never would have imagined,” Brunson said in thanking Disney (Abbott airs on the Disney-owned ABC) and studios 20th Television and Warner Bros. TV. “But let’s be real — I did imagine it. That’s why I sold it to you.”

Brunson’s Golden Globe win follows her Emmy victory for outstanding writing in a comedy series in September.

Brunson, Gomez and Ortega are all first-time nominees in the category at the 2023 Golden Globes. Cuoco scored her first acting nomination this year but, as an executive producer of The Flight Attendant, shared in the show’s nomination for best comedy series in 2021. Brunson likewise shared in Abbott Elementary’s comedy series nod this year.

The HFPA, which presents the Golden Globes, is owned by Eldridge Industries. The Hollywood Reporter is owned by PME Holdings, LLC, a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad