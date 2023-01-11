Most Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy References Oscars Slap, and More

The 80th Golden Globes were handed out Tuesday night. In case you missed the telecast, here are some of the most memorable moments.

Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael Mocks HFPA Scandal …

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael immediately tackled the elephant in the room at the start of the show, which returned to NBC for the first time in two years, in a highly unusual and rather candid monologue. Taking a conversational seat at the edge of the Beverly Hilton stage, Carmichael said: “I’ll tell you why I’m here: I’m here ‘cause I’m Black. I’ll tell you what’s been going on. This show, the Golden Globe Awards, did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which I won’t say were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will. I’ll tell you how I got here.” Carmichael recounted being called by Globes producer MRC’s executive vp of creative, Stephen Hill, and being asked to host the show. “One minute you’re making mint tea at home, the next minute you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled organization. Life comes at you pretty fast, you know?” Read more here. — James Hibberd

… And Tom Cruise

Midway through the show, Carmichael took to the stage holding three Golden Globes trophies. “Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned,” he said. “Look, I’m just a host briefly or whatever, but I have a pitch. I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.” There was an awkward pause. “Anyway, from Top Gun: Maverick, please welcome Glen Powell and Jay Ellis!” Carmichael then said. Cruise returned his previously won Globes after the HFPA became embroiled in scandal in 2021 for, among other things, a severe lack of diversity in its member ranks. Then Cruise was snubbed for a nomination this year in the best actor category for Top Gun: Maverick (though the blockbuster film itself is up for best drama). He was not in attendance at the awards. Miscavige is the wife of Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige and has not been seen publicly for 15 years. Read more here. — J.H.

Ryan Murphy Speaks to LGBTQ Youth Watching at Home

Ryan Murphy captivated the Golden Globe audience while accepting the Carol Burnett Award when he chose to spend his time on the Hollywood stage speaking directly to LGBTQ youth watching at home. “Tonight’s award made me reflect on what a lifetime of achievement really is,” said Murphy when accepting the honor, noting that he got the opportunity to direct Burnett on Glee. “You get there for being fearless.” He went on: “I’ve dedicated most of my lifetime achievement speech here tonight to these wonderful actors I’ve worked with to make a point of hope and progress. When I was a young person at home in the ’70s watching The Carol Burnett Show, I never ever saw a person like me getting an award or even being a character on a TV show. It’s hard being an LGBTQ kid in America. In fact, all over the world, then and now. And I have one word for you: Florida.” He continued, “You are often told you will never become anything. You have to hide your life to survive. But for those kids watching tonight, I offer up MJ and Billy and Niecy and Matt and Jeremy as examples of possibility. There is a way forward, use them as your North stars.” Read more here. — Jackie Strause

Volodymyr Zelensky Talks Hopes of War Ending

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky shared an impactful message via video. Sean Penn introduced Zelensky, saying “If the freedom to dream was a spear, I proudly present a human being who tonight represents that spear’s most honed tip.” The message from the Ukraine president comes nearly a year since Russian forces invaded the country in February 2022. Zelensky started by explaining the impact the Golden Globes had when it was created, honoring achievements in filmmaking in 1943, which was during World War II. Zelensky then fast-forwarded, saying, “It is now 2023, and the war in Ukraine is not over yet, but the time is coming, and it is already clear who will win. There are still battles and tears ahead, but now I can definitely tell you who was the best in the previous year: It was you. The free people of the free world. Those who united around the support of the free … in our common struggle for freedom, democracy, for the right to live, to love … no matter who you are, no matter where you are from.” Read more here. — Carly Thomas

Eddie Murphy Quotes Will Smith’s Infamous Oscars Line

Eddie Murphy reflected on his past, not to mention a major Oscars moment, while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award. While receiving one of the night’s biggest honors, given to an individual for outstanding contributions to entertainment, Murphy kept it brief but thanked those who had helped him along the way. “I want to say thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for bestowing this prestigious honor on me,” the previous Golden Globe winner for Dreamgirls said from the stage. “I’ve been in show business for 46 years, and I’ve been in the movie business for 41 years, so this has been a long time in the making, and it is greatly appreciated.” Murphy ended his speech by claiming to offer three pointers to up-and-upcoming performers who want to have a career similar to his own. “There is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve prosperity and peace of mind,” Murphy said. “Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your fucking mouth.” His reference to that infamous line — which Smith delivered while seated at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony to presenter Chris Rock after Smith slapped him — was met with laughter and applause from those in attendance. Read more here. — Ryan Gajewski

Regina Hall Can’t Stop Laughing About Kevin Costner’s Absence for ‘Yellowstone’ Win

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner prevailed at the 2023 Golden Globes, but presenter Regina Hall couldn’t stop laughing about his absence. Costner was awarded the prize for best actor in a TV drama series for his role as patriarch John Dutton on the Paramount Network series. Hall explained that Costner could not attend due to recent storms in Southern California, but she seemed to have trouble believing the reasoning for his absence. As she read from the teleprompter that Costner “so much” wanted to be at the ceremony, she began laughing: “I always like how they write this. ‘He so much…’ No, I’m sure he did.” She continued by saying that he had “to shelter in place in Santa Barbara. Jesus. (Laughs.) No, this is a sad story right now.” She went on to say, “He’s stuck in Santa Barbara — let’s pray, everyone.” As she laughed again, she added, “No, that’s awful,” and said that thoughts were sincerely with those affected by the weather. Read more here. — R.G.