HFPA, Dick Clark Productions Appoint Chet Mehta Firm to Handle Press for 2023 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes have new representation.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced Tuesday that Chet Mehta and his boutique firm, PR DEPT, have been tapped to serve as the agency of record by leading publicity efforts around the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The move comes at a pivotal time for the telecast with just two months to go before showtime at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10. Meanwhile, the industry is abuzz with speculation and anticipation about how strong the show will be as the Globes returns to the airwaves after facing scandal that ultimately resulted in a major overhaul of the organization, a new voting class and the departure of its previous PR firm, Sunshine Sachs, in March.

Mehta, a veteran lifestyle and entertainment publicist with more than 20 years of experience, established PR DEPT in 2012 and, over the past decade, has worked on campaigns for brands, studios and organizations as well as mounting major industry events. The firm has operated with a focus on uplifting marginalized voices and working on multicultural campaigns with such clients as Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Netflix’s multicultural marketing and DEI teams.

Mehta and his team’s work with the latter presumably caught the eye of the HFPA as president Helen Hoehne singled out inclusion in her statement about the appointment. “We are thrilled to be working with PR DEPT to bring a fresh perspective to the 80th annual Golden Globes and our iconic red carpet,” said Hoehne. “Chet Mehta and his team will play an integral role in ensuring the press campaign for our historic 80th anniversary puts a strong focus on inclusion within the entertainment industry and beyond. We’re excited to have them as a partner to drive pre-show and tune-in press, red carpet and post-event press following the awards show.”

Mehta begun his career under the late Ronni Chasen by working on awards campaigns with her company and clients. After a two-year run as a talent publicist at Wolf Kasteler & Associates, he joined ID-PR where he worked on clients like Stand Up 2 Cancer. He then did a stint at the former home of the Golden Globes, Sunshine Sachs, for one year from 2011-2012, before leaving to launch PR DEPT.

As for the HFPA, the org recently announced the introduction of 103 new voters to its ranks, marking the first time voters based outside the U.S. have been added to the voting pool. The Golden Globes are produced by Dick Clark with Jesse Collins on board this year to serve as executive producer and showrunner. Dionne Harmon is also serving as executive producer. Nominee and presenter announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

Eldridge Industries, which owns the HFPA, has a stake in The Hollywood Reporter, which is owned by Penske Media.