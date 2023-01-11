Golden Globes: Regina Hall Can’t Stop Laughing About Kevin Costner’s Absence for ‘Yellowstone’ Win

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner prevailed at the 2023 Golden Globes, but presenter Regina Hall couldn’t stop laughing about his absence.

Costner, a two-time previous Globe winner, was awarded the prize for best actor in a TV drama series for his role as patriarch John Dutton on the Paramount Network series. Hall explained that Costner could not attend due to recent storms in Southern California, but she seemed to have trouble believing the reasoning for his absence.

As she read from the teleprompter that Costner “so much” wanted to be at the ceremony, she began laughing: “I always like how they write this. ‘He so much…’ No, I’m sure he did.” She continued by saying that he had “to shelter in place in Santa Barbara. Jesus. (Laughs.) No, this is a sad story right now.”

She went on to say, “He’s stuck in Santa Barbara — let’s pray, everyone.” As she laughed again, she added, “No, that’s awful,” and said that thoughts were sincerely with those affected by the weather.

Indeed, this appeared to be the first year in recent memory when Golden Globes presenters offered explanations for why certain winners, including fellow absentee awardees Zendaya, Cate Blanchett and Amanda Seyfried, could not attend the ceremony.

Prior to the start of the ceremony, Costner posted a video to Twitter on Tuesday of himself explaining that he and wife Christine Baumgartner were very sorry to have to miss the event due to the inclement weather, and that she had a gown ready to wear.

“Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school, and in Santa Barbara — this is the second time in five years — the freeways flooded out,” Costner said. “We found ourselves on the wrong side of the town, and we couldn’t get back last night. We couldn’t even get back to the house this morning in time with the freeways closed. Nobody’s sadder than us that we cant be there at the Golden Globes.”

After the ceremony, the star tweeted his appreciation for the win and said he shared the recognition “with my castmates, the producers, and our incredible crew.”

Costner’s triumph for Yellowstone follows the Taylor Sheridan hit series’ Emmys snub at the 2022 show, prompting debate around the neo-Western being a “red-state show” and not fitting the TV Academy’s prestige-only perception.

Also nominated in the category were Jeff Bridges for his role as Dan Chase on FX’s The Old Man, Diego Luna as Cassian Andor on Disney+’s Andor, Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman on AMC’s Better Call Saul and Adam Scott as Mark Scout on Apple TV+’s Severance.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills and was hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The telecast, which began Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT, aired live on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

Heading into the ceremony, Abbott Elementary topped the television field with five nominations, while The Banshees of Inisherin led the way as the most-nominated film with eight nods.

Previously announced presenters for the evening included Quentin Tarantino, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter, Letitia Wright, Colman Domingo, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Natasha Lyonne, Jenna Ortega, Niecy Nash-Betts, Jennifer Coolidge and Tracy Morgan.

