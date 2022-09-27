Golden Globes: Jesse Collins to Serve as Executive Producer and Showrunner of 2023 Telecast

Jesse Collins, the Emmy-winning producer who has previously produced the Grammys, the Oscars and the Super Bowl halftime show, will serve as the executive producer and showrunner of NBC and Peacock’s telecast of the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, 2023, it was announced on Tuesday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, NBC and dick clark productions.

Dionne Harmon of Jesse Collins Entertainment will also serve as an executive producer.

“We are thrilled to have Jesse produce the historic 80th Golden Globes,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “His record of success puts him among the premier producers of live television events and we are looking forward to his ideas for capturing the excitement of the ‘Party of the Year’ in Beverly Hills.”

DCP president Adam Stotsky added, “We have a wonderful working relationship with Jesse and Dionne, who are tremendous creatives and producers, and we look forward to partnering with them on this year’s Golden Globes as we officially kick off awards season in 2023.”

Golden Globes owner Eldridge Industries has a stake in The Hollywood Reporter, which is owned by Penske Media.