Golden Globes Exec Producer Jesse Collins on Host Jerrod Carmichael and How Show Will “Feel Like an Immersive Experience”

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association took another step forward toward a revitalized Golden Globes on Monday by announcing the nominees for the 2023 awards show, set to take place next month.

HFPA president Helen Hoehne kicked off the festivities just after 5 a.m. inside the Beverly Hilton by revealing that George Lopez had to bow out of presenter duties after testing positive for COVID-19, proving that while there are lingering questions about how the industry will respond to a resuscitated show, there’s still a pandemic to contend with. (As such, all press, publicists and attendees of the nominations event had to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend and wear a mask while inside the ballroom.)

George Lopez’s daughter, Mayan Lopez, still turned up as expected and was joined by their fellow Lopez vs. Lopez co-star Selenis Leyva. While the duo read the nominations list, a table directly in front of The Hollywood Reporter hosted Globes executive producer Jesse Collins, who huddled with a team of Globes insiders including Dick Clark Productions president Adam Stotsky, veteran talent booker Melissa Trueblood, Jesse Collins Entertainment president Dionne Harmon and others. Stopping by to chat at various points were Hoehne and veteran Dick Clark Productions TV executive Barry Adelman, who has helped steer show in some capacity for more than 20 years.

More than just putting their heads together, the group was seen poring over lists, firing off texts and responding with enthusiasm to the notable names included on the nominees roster. Collins, who is showrunning the telecast, agreed to take a break from planning for a quick interview with THR during which he discussed host Jerrod Carmichael’s “fresh” take on the show, whether the HFPA demographic and ethical allegations that prompted a boycott earlier this year will be addressed on the show and why his own mother is a good barometer to judge the success of the upcoming Globes.

HFPA president Helen Hoehne is flanked by Mayan Lopez, left, and Selenis Leyva of Lopez vs. Lopez. During brief remarks, Hoehne nodded to the organization’s overhaul by saying that nominees will be voted on by a “majority of women and those who self-identify as ethnically diverse, representing 62 countries around the world.” She promised that honorees for the Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille and Carol Burnett awards will be announced this week. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

We are less than a month from the show. Where are you in terms of preparation and how are you feeling about how it’s coming together?

I feel great. We have a great host who really excited to do the show. Jerrod’s coming with a fresh look and is going to host through a different lens than anything that’s ever been done before. He really has a great point of view on how he wants to do it. We’re just building around that at this point. Obviously, nominations just came out so that’s always a big part of the story. Today is the day that we now go into overdrive with presenter bookings to really create the night.

What can you say about the conversations with Jerrod? Did you go to him specifically for a fresh take or did he say that he would do it and then presented these new ideas?

You know going in that Jerrod is going to bring a level of creativity to it. He’s not just going to come in and “host.” You just know that it’s going to be something special, something different with him. In our first conversation, it became abundantly clear that we were all on the same page to really make the show different, special, fun, celebratory and incredibly funny, which we all know he will do. That’s the easy part for him.

So many people look to the host to set the tone for the show. This year, it’s a resuscitated show with lingering questions in the air about talent participation and the HFPA as they have been revamped. What conversations have you had with Jerrod about how to address where the Golden Globes have been and where they are going?

I don’t want to tip his material but he’s coming in fully prepared, really excited and focused on celebrating what the show is about. At its core, everyone that is nominated has proven that they were in the best in class over this past year and they deserve to be celebrated. They worked really hard to get to this point and we want to make sure that they get their flowers. I think Jerrod is going to come in with a lens that everyone will love.

Jerrod Carmichael Will Heath/NBC

In what other ways are you planning to reinvent the show or make it fresh?

That’s hard because there are a lot of things that we’re trying to do, and I don’t know what we can reveal at this point. I will say that when you walk in the room, it’s going to have a fresh look. It’s going to feel like an immersive experience. It’s going to be glamorous and fun, lots of champagne will be flowing and a good time will be had by all.

When your name comes up, people always mention your deep Rolodex and good relationships with talent, specifically with artists. During a year with so many big name music nominees, is there a plan to have any musical performances as part of the show?

I would love to. We haven’t figured it out yet, but we do feel like we’re going to get great talent participating. We’ve had great outreach thus far. With Jerrod coming on board, we feel like it’s going to engage people even more. Now with nominations, I feel optimistic.

It’s a special year for the organization with the milestone 80th Golden Globes. How will you recognize that during the show?

It’s going to definitely be woven into the story of the night. We’re definitely going to recognize that.

How soon are requests going out to presenters and talent?

They’ve already started. Sitting here, [Melissa Trueblood] was already texting people as soon as the names were announced, writing, “You’ve got a nomination, please come to the show.” So, yeah, we’re in it right now.

Everyone always points to ratings as the barometer for success of the show though we know that’s not always the only indication because linear TV has changed so dramatically. How do you feel about ratings being attached to show success and how are you approaching that for this particular show?

Of course, we want the best rating possible, but you’re right, there are, there are other barometers. We look at social media and we look at getting off on time. I also pay attention to whether my mom calls me and tells me it was good. Then I know I won. Sometimes she says that she fell asleep and says, “I really tried. I will watch it another time.” Then I know it wasn’t good. If she watched the whole thing from beginning to end, then we probably won. She watches a lot of TV and a lot of movies. She’s an addict. There’s a TV in every room. She will call me about the nominations later today, I’m sure.