Golden Globes: Jennifer Coolidge, Jenna Ortega, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank and Regina Hall Join as Presenters

The Golden Globes is filling out its presenter ranks.

A new group of boldfaced names has been announced to take the stage during Tuesday’s telecast. Set to appear are, in alphabetical order, Jennifer Coolidge, Claire Danes, Jay Ellis, Henry Golding, Harvey Guillén, Regina Hall, Cole Hauser, Salma Hayek Pinault, Jennifer Hudson, Jenna Ortega, Mo Brings Plenty, Glen Powell, Hilary Swank and Letitia Wright, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association confirmed today.

They join previously announced presenters like filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, Blonde nominee Ana de Armas, Everything Everywhere All at Once nominee Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter, Ana Gasteyer, Colman Domingo, Globes winner Michaela Jaé Rodriguez of Pose, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts and Tracy Morgan.

Acclaimed pianist, composer and producer Chloe Flower, who recently performed at the Kennedy Center Honors, will perform. The Sony Music artist will release a new song titled “Golden Hour” that is said to be “inspired by her upcoming appearance,” per the HFPA.

Produced by Dick Clark Prods. and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA, the Globes will be hosted by Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael. As previously announced, major honors will go to Eddie Murphy (Cecil B. DeMille Award) and Ryan Murphy (Carol Burnett Award). The telecast will also stream on Peacock on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

