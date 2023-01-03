Golden Globes: Quentin Tarantino, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis and Tracy Morgan Set as Presenters

- Share this article on Facebook
The Golden Globes will have some stars on stage come Jan. 10.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the first batch of presenters set to take the stage when the Globes return to NBC next Tuesday. Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, Blonde nominee Ana de Armas, Everything Everywhere All at Once nominee Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter, Ana Gasteyer, Colman Domingo, Globes winner Michaela Jaé Rodriguez of Pose, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts and Tracy Morgan will present.
Acclaimed pianist, composer and producer Chloe Flower, who recently performed at the Kennedy Center Honors, is confirmed to perform at the show. The Sony Music artist will release a new song titled “Golden Hour” that is said to be “inspired by her upcoming appearance,” per the HFPA.
The news helps answer lingering questions about talent participation as many in Hollywood had been buzzing as of late about how the telecast would rebound from controversy and how many stars would show up in support. Over the past 18 months, HFPA underwent an overhaul, a new voting class was added and its previous PR firm, Sunshine Sachs, parted ways with the organization.
Produced by Dick Clark Prods. and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA, the Globes will be hosted by Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael. As previously announced, major honors will go to Eddie Murphy (Cecil B. DeMille Award) and Ryan Murphy (Carol Burnett Award). The telecast will also stream on Peacock.
The HFPA, which presents the Golden Globes, is owned by Eldridge Industries. The Hollywood Reporter is owned by PME Holdings, LLC, a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge.
