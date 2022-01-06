Golden Globes to Be Held as “Private Event” With No Livestream Available

Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony will be unprecedented in more ways than one. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that there will be no live stream available for the event. A rep for HFPA said in a statement, “This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed. We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.”

The news comes on the heels of Tuesday’s reveal that the ceremony would not feature a red carpet, celebrity guests, industry insiders or the typical hoopla and bustling afterparty scene inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel that has come to define the Golden Globes for years. The 79th Golden Globe Awards instead will highlight the philanthropic efforts of the organization with winners announced intermittently throughout a 90-minute gathering at the Beverly Hilton, the HFPA confirmed.

Nominees for this year’s show were announced on Dec. 13 by celebrity presenter Snoop Dogg along with HFPA president Helen Hoehne. Hoehne reiterated that morning that her peers had done “the work” in overhauling the organization and instituting reforms and inclusion and diversity initiatives after an industry outcry and boycott was spurred by a Los Angeles Times investigation. They still had yet to confirm plans for the show which finds itself up against record cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles amid the omicrant variant.

The ceremony will still be held in Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom where HFPA grantees and Kyle Bowser, senior vp NAACP Hollywood Bureau, will discuss their collaborations while awards are announced and grant partners are given a chance to take a spin in the spotlight for what will be a captive and closed audience.