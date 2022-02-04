‘Good Doctor’ Producer Brightlight Promotes Arielle Boisvert to Partner (Exclusive)

The Good Doctor producer Brightlight Pictures has promoted Arielle Boisvert to partner.

Boisvert, who joined the Vancouver-based company in 2013 and became vp of production in 2019, has received an unspecified stake in Brightlight.

“Becoming a partner is the natural progression for her role and a true testament to how talented she is. I am sure we will see her continuing to work her magic with our production teams, especially as our slate evolves and grows with exciting new projects,” Brightlight president Shawn Wiliamson said in a statement.

Boisvert will continue overseeing production at Brightlight, whose credits include over 100 film and TV series since launching in 2001. The company produces Firefly Lane and Julie and the Phantoms for Netflix, Upload for Amazon Studios, as well as The Good Doctor for ABC and Sony.

Boisvert will also take the lead on collaborating with U.S. studio and network teams. Brightlight is currently working on Sherren Lee’s feature film Float for Lions Gate Films and a new TV movie for Nickelodeon, Monster High, to debut in June.

“Our production and development arms are expanding and our range of projects from diverse storytellers in both arenas is incredibly exciting,” Boisvert said in a statement.