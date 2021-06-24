This Week in TV: ‘The Good Fight,’ ‘Making It,’ BET Awards

Paramount+ resumes The Good Fight this week, as the fifth season of the critically acclaimed series makes its debut. Also on tap are the annual BET Awards, the final season of Bosch on Amazon and NBC’s crafting competition Making It as the summer season rolls along.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

The Good Fight was forced to close its fourth season ahead of schedule thanks to the pandemic. Though it ended prematurely, it did so on a fittingly odd note, with the team investigating the death of Jeffrey Epstein.

A year after that unintentional finale, the series picks up with Diane (Christine Baranski) questioning whether it’s right for her to help run a Black law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart loses two attorneys (Delroy Lindo and Cush Jumbo are leaving the show but will appear in early episodes to wrap up their character arcs). The firm also becomes entangled with a man (new cast member Mandy Patinkin) who has opened an unsanctioned courtroom in the back of a copy shop. It premieres Thursday on Paramount+, with episodes debuting weekly.

Also on streaming …

The final season of Bosch debuts all at once Friday on Amazon. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars moves to Paramount+ for its new season, beginning Thursday. The Mysterious Benedict Society (Friday, Disney+) is based on the popular kids’ novel. Sex/Life (Friday, Netflix) follows a woman (Sarah Shahi) whose wild past collides with her more mellow present. Season two of animated comedy Central Park premieres Friday on Apple TV+.

On broadcast …

Returning: After a condensed run over the holidays in 2019, Making It (8 p.m. Thursday, NBC) returns to a weekly schedule for its third season. Hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman return to shepherd a new crop of DIY experts through a host of crafting challenges and good-natured punning.

Also: When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren (8 p.m. Thursday, ABC) features the Oscar winner narrating a wildlife series, with comedians dubbing the voices of the animals. Thursday also brings the season finales of United States of Al (8:30 p.m., CBS), Legacies (9 p.m., The CW) and Clarice (10 p.m., CBS). The Daytime Emmy Awards air at 8 p.m. Friday on CBS. Batwoman wraps its second season on The CW at 9 p.m. Sunday.

On cable …

Awards: Taraji P. Henson hosts the BET Awards (8 p.m. Sunday, BET), which will be among the first awards shows since the pandemic began to feature a live audience. Queen Latifah is set to receive a lifetime achievement award, and the show will feature performanes from Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby and others.

Also: The Choe Show (10 p.m. Friday, FX) features renowned artist David Choe interviewing guests — and painting their portraits. Below Deck Mediterranean sets sail again at 9 p.m. Monday on Bravo. Freeform’s The Bold Type airs its series finale at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

In case you missed it …

Kevin Can F**k Himself is “possibly my favorite TV series premise in years,” THR critic Daniel Fienberg writes of the show, in which an archetypal sitcom wife (Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy) who, when she steps off stage, enters a much darker world. If early episodes don’t execute on the premise as well as one might hope, the series has “a key and tremendous asset in Murphy” who anchors both halves of the show with “likability and depth.” It airs Sundays on AMC and is available on the network’s streaming service, AMC+.