‘The Good Fight’ Renewed for Sixth Season at Paramount+

Paramount+ will continue The Good Fight for another season.

The ViacomCBS streaming service has ordered a sixth season of the legal drama starring Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald. The pickup comes less than halfway through the show’s fifth season, which premiered June 24; Paramount+ releases episodes weekly.

“The Good Fight‘s provocative, whip smart, and no-holds-barred world remains as relevant as ever, continuing to entice new audiences as one of Paramount+’s top performing original series and acquisition drivers,” said Nicole Clemens, president original scripted series at Paramount+. “We are thrilled to continue The Good Fight‘s enduring legacy with a sixth season and can’t wait to see what the brilliant minds behind the series, Robert and Michelle King, tackle next.”

The renewal puts The Good Fight just one season behind its predecessor, The Good Wife, which ran for seven seasons on CBS — though it will have produced than half as many episodes by the end of season six, thanks to the smaller orders typical of streaming.

The Good Fight‘s current season finds Diane (Baranski) questioning whether it’s appropriate to run an African American law firm with Liz (McDonald) after the departure of two top lawyers (Delroy Lindo and Cush Jumbo departed the series at the beginning of the season). The firm also deals with a man (new regular Mandy Patinkin) who runs a makeshift courtroom in the back of a copy shop.

Showrunners Robert and Michelle King recently signed a rich new overall deal with The Good Fight producer CBS Studios. They and Phil Alden Robinson created the series; the Kings executive produce alongside Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, Jonathan Tolins and Jacquelyn Reingold. CBS Studios produces in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.