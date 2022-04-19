John Slattery Joins ‘The Good Fight’ (Exclusive)

The Good Fight is enlisting another combatant.

John Slattery (Mad Men, Mrs. America) has joined the sixth season of the Paramount+ series. The four-time Emmy nominee will play a character who helps out Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have the enormously talented, usually-too-busy John Slattery join the cast,” said The Good Fight co-creators and showrunners Robert and Michelle King in a statement. “We feel like we’ve been chasing him forever.”

Due to premiere in the summer, season six of The Good Fight will find Diane feeling like she’s going crazy and struggling with an uneasy sense of déja vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade to voting rights to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.

Slattery will play Lyle Bettencourt, a brilliant, sophisticated and sensitive physician who helps Diane through a crazy time.

Slattery’s recent credits include Fox’s Next, HBO Max’s animated series Santa Inc. and several Marvel movies, where he played Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) industrialist father, Howard Stark. He won three SAG Awards for his work on Mad Men in addition to his four Emmy nominations.

Michelle and Robert King created The Good Fight with Phil Alden Robinson. The Kings executive produce with Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, Jonathan Tolins and Jacquelyn Reingold. CBS Studios produces.