‘Good Trouble’ Shocker: Star Maia Mitchell Exits

[This story contains spoilers from the March 16, 2022, episode of Good Trouble.]

Maia Mitchell’s days as Callie Adams Foster have come to an end.

The actress, who portrayed the character for a combined nine seasons of The Fosters and spinoff Good Trouble, has departed the Freeform franchise. The character was written out of the series during Wednesday’s episode as the actress plans to return to her native Australia. Beau Mirchoff is also leaving the series as showrunner Joanna Johnson ends Callie’s journey with her longtime love, Jamie.

“It’s been amazing to watch Maia grow up and become the most lovely, professional, and talented woman over the course of the nine years I have worked with her on both The Fosters and Good Trouble,” Johnson said. “Though it took me a while to process when I found out she’d be leaving the show, I supported her 100 percent. Callie going to the ACLU was always her destiny, so really it was more of a question of when. And while we will miss Maia terribly, I have to say I am thrilled to continue writing for this amazing ensemble cast on this show.”

Mitchell relayed the reasonings behind her decision in a heartfelt note to fans on her verified social media. “The past two years have been trying, for everyone. I fully recognize the privilege of being able to work and make our show during a global pandemic, but it also meant being separated from my loved ones when we needed each other the most. Thus came the need to create the space to split my time between both countries,” she wrote. (Read the full post, below.)

As Johnson noted, her creative plan was always for Jamie (Mirchoff) and Callie to wind up together and for both the Awkward alum to exit alongside Mitchell. The final scene of Wednesday’s episode featured Jamie running into Callie on a plane headed for D.C. where the latter is headed to begin her new dream job with the ACLU.

Sources noted Mitchell, who remains an exec producer of Good Trouble, informed creatives and the network of her plans to return to Australia ahead of the new season so writers had time to properly handle the character’s departure. The series, which is awaiting word on a potential fifth season at Freeform, also stars former The Fosters co-star Cierra Ramirez, Emma Hunton, Tommy Martinez, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele and Josh Pence.

Good Trouble, which boasts an audience score of 75 percent on RottenTomatoes.com, is Freeform’s second-longest running scripted original behind only Black-ish spinoff, Grown-ish. The latter series was recently renewed for its fifth season with Black-ish star Marcus Scribner heading over to the Freeform spinoff after the ABC favorite wraps its run this year. It’s unclear how much longer star Yara Shahidi will remain with Grown-ish as her character, among others, will graduate college this season.

Freeform, overseen by network president Tara Duncan, has a modest roster of scripted originals that also includes breakout Cruel Summer, rookie Single Drunk Female and the upcoming Everything’s Trash. The Disney-backed basic cable network is also entering the animation space with comedy Praise Petey.

Here’s Mitchell’s note to fans:

To the Good Trouble family,

Firstly, this post comes with a big, flashing spoiler alert. So, if you haven’t seen tonight’s episode … circle back.

Secondly, how are we? Are we OK? I know how it feels to watch that episode for the first time. (I’m sorry!)

I know there will be a lot of questions and after sticking by me for so many years, you deserve transparency. So, with that said …

Ten years ago, I auditioned for a little pilot called The Fosters. I was 19 with no clue of the luck I had stumbled upon. Years later, I was able to continue my journey as Callie when we formed the Good Trouble family. Two shows, 156 episodes, and a chosen family for life. Lucky me.

While I have been so beyond fortunate to have this career and a job that I love, with not an iota of regret, for quite some time I have suppressed an undeniable gravitational pull to return home to Australia to be closer to my nearest and dearest.

The past two years have been trying, for everyone. I fully recognize the privilege of being able to work and make our show during a global pandemic, but it also meant being separated from my loved ones when we needed each other the most. Thus came the need to create the space to split my time between both countries.

So, with that, it is time to start a new chapter and bid farewell to Good Trouble.

I want to thank everyone at Freeform, our producing team, our cast and our crew for being so understanding and supportive, and for treating my last episode with such care. I’m so proud to have sent Callie off on her new adventure with such purpose and agency.

Oh, and I’m so thrilled that I now hold the title of Good Trouble’s newest biggest fan. I cannot wait to see what the team has in store for what I know will be another incredible season. You best believe I’ll be watching every week and screaming from the sidelines!!!

To the fans who have embraced me as Callie for so many years, thank you. Words can’t express how beyond grateful I am for your consistent and unbreakable loyalty. Fact: We have the best fandom in television. You will always hold a special place in my heart, and I know our paths will cross again in the future.

Until then, stay safe and be good to yourselves and to each other.

Maia xx