‘Good Trouble’ Renewed for Fourth Season at Freeform

Freeform is set to stir up some more Good Trouble.

The Disney-owned cable outlet has renewed Good Trouble for a fourth season. The news comes as the drama, a spinoff of The Fosters, wraps its pandemic-delayed third season on Wednesday night. The finale finds Callie (Maia Mitchell) questioning her career choices.

Good Trouble premiered in January 2019 and earned a pickup for season two within a month of its debut. Freeform ordered a third season in January 2020, but like a host of productions, its return was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Season three debuted in February, nearly a year after the second-season finale aired.

Season four is slated to air in 2022; an exact date and episode count have yet to be determined.

The show centers on residents of The Coterie, a communal living apartment building in downtown Los Angeles, as they pursue careers, love and friendships while learning that standing up for what you believe in sometimes means getting in trouble. Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez reprise their roles from The Fosters; Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton, Josh Pence and Beau Mirchoff also star.

Though on-air ratings for the show are paltry (about 164,000 viewers for initial airings), streaming and delayed viewing accounts for a large majority of the show’s audience. Freeform says Good Trouble ranks among the top 10 cable dramas in its core demographic of women under 35.

Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg created Good Trouble. Johnson executive produces with Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Mitchell, Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.