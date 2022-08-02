‘Good Trouble’ Renewed for Season 5 at Freeform

Freeform will continue to find Good Trouble.

The Disney-backed basic cable network used its platform at the virtual Television Critics Association’s summer press tour to announce a fifth-season renewal for its second-longest-running scripted original.

The series, a spinoff of The Fosters, ranks as one of the year’s top 10 ad-supported cable dramas among women 18-34. From exec producers Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Cierra Ramirez, the drama this year weathered the departure of leading lady Maia Mitchell and co-star Beau Mirchoff.

“Freeform is evolving with young adults because we are not about an age — Freeform is an attitude,” network president Tara Duncan said in her opening TCA remarks Tuesday. “Series like Good Trouble — which I am happy to announce today is being picked up for its fifth season — and our flagship series Grown-ish and more recently Cruel Summer, Single Drunk Female, Everything’s Trash and The Come Up, our newest series which we are paneling today.”

The Good Trouble cast includes former The Fosters star Cierra Ramirez as well as Emma Hunton, Tommy Martinez, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele and Josh Pence. Johnson serves as showrunner.

In addition to the renewal, Freeform also introduced the cast of the reality series The Come Up, which follows six disruptors navigating the New York City underground. The cast includes designer Taofeek, international model Fernando Casablancas, rising actor Ben, actress Claude, entertainer Ebon; and photographer Sophia. (Last names are listed where available.)

“These six creatives emerge from downtown with a vitality and magnetism that’s infectious,” said Duncan. “They are pursuing love and art on their own terms, redefining what success means, and I am so excited for our audience to have a front row seat to it all.”