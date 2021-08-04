Gordon Ramsay, Fox Ink Big New Overall Deal

Gordon Ramsay’s working relationship with Fox is growing even bigger.

The celebrity chef and TV host and Fox Entertainment are forming a new production outfit, Studio Ramsay Global, that will develop, produce and distribute unscripted programming focused on food and lifestyle for Fox, its free streaming service Tubi and other platforms. The new entity will acquire all of Studio Ramsay’s current TV business, with Fox financing the purchase.

The broadcaster’s in-house unscripted studio, Fox Alternative Entertainment, will oversee production of all new programs developed by Studio Ramsay Global — including the forthcoming Next Level Chef.

“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity, not just for me, but for the team at Studio Ramsay,” said Ramsay. “We’ll be creating food and lifestyle ideas, but also developing an incredible new talent pool of food, drink and industry leaders to create our own culinary talent branch. I couldn’t be more excited about this new global partnership with Fox. After 16 incredible years working together, this takes Studio Ramsay to the next level.”

Said Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier, “Gordon Ramsay is the definition of partner and friend. He’s also the genius behind a global brand that represents integrity and excellence in food, lifestyle and so much more. Fox Entertainment is honored to build upon its long-term relationship with Gordon as, together, we introduce Studio Ramsay Global. Gordon has been an important part of the Fox experience for years, bringing an energy, entrepreneurial spirit and attitude that fits beautifully at Fox.”

Ramsay has been a mainstay at Fox since Hell’s Kitchen debuted in 2005. He currently has four series at the broadcast network: Hell’s Kitchen, Masterchef, Masterchef Junior and Next Level Chef, which is set to premiere in the 2021-22 season. Restaurant makeover series 24 Hours to Hell and Back is still alive at the network as well but has been sidelined during the pandemic.

He formed Studio Ramsay in 2016; the company’s productions include 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Nat Geo’s Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted and ITV’s BAFTA-nominated Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip, among others. The company’s chief creative officer, Lisa Edwards, will expand her responsibilities with Studio Ramsay Global; Ramsay, Collier and Fox Alternative Entertainment president Rob Wade will form the board of directors for the new company.