Gordon Ramsay, Fox Team for ‘Next Level Chef’ Cooking Competition

Gordon Ramsay is adding to his mini-empire of Fox series.

The celebrity chef will host and executive produce a competition series called Next Level Chef to air in the 2021-22 season. The show gets its name from the set on which it takes place: a multi-level culinary arena where each floor contains a differently equipped kitchen, with ingredients to match.

The series joins the Ramsay-led Hell’s Kitchen, Masterchef and Masterchef Junior on the network.

“This is the next evolution in cooking competitions,” said Ramsay. “It’s big and it’s bold, and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

The show will be open to home cooks, restaurant line cooks, social media foodies, food truck owners and any other level of would-be chef. Chefs Nyesha Arrington (Top Chef, Selena + Chef) and Gino D’Acampo will serve as judges and mentors alongside Ramsay. Each will recruit a group of chefs and try to bring out the best work in each of them. The winner receives a $250,000 prize.

“Next Level Chef is a unique format that could only come from the delightfully brilliant culinary mind of Gordon Ramsay,” said Rob Wade, president alternative entertainment and specials at Fox. “We couldn’t be happier to bring Gordon, Nyesha and Gino competing together on what is a new and innovative way into a cooking competition series.”

Next Level Chef was developed by Studio Ramsay team, led by creative director of development Fernando De Jesus. Fox Alternative Entertainment and Studio Ramsay produce, with Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon executive producing.