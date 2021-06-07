HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Adds Megan Ferguson to Cast

HBO Max’s Gossip Girl update has added Curb Your Enthusiasm alum Megan Ferguson to its cast.

Ferguson will play a character named Wendy in the series, which is set to bow July 8 on the WarnerMedia-owned streaming platform (details of her role weren’t available). The new Gossip Girl follows a different set of characters than the 2007-12 CW series but is set in the same world of wealth and privilege on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Ferguson’s casting marks a reunion with showrunner Joshua Safran; she was a regular in Safran’s Netflix series Soundtrack, which bowed in late 2019.

Ferguson played Larry’s (Larry David) assistant, Alice, in the most recent season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Her credits also include Hulu’s Casual, FX’s The Comedians and features The Broken Hearts Gallery and The Disaster Artist. She’s repped by Artists First and Imprint.

The Gossip Girl cast also includes Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith. Kristen Bell will reprise her role as the show’s narrator and voice of Gossip Girl.

Safran, who was an exec producer and writer on the original Gossip Girl, executive produces with original series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (via their Fake Empire banner) and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski is a co-EP. Warner Bros. TV, CBS Studios and Alloy Entertainment produce.