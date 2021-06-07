HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Adds Megan Ferguson to Cast

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
HBO Max’s Gossip Girl update has added Curb Your Enthusiasm alum Megan Ferguson to its cast.
Ferguson will play a character named Wendy in the series, which is set to bow July 8 on the WarnerMedia-owned streaming platform (details of her role weren’t available). The new Gossip Girl follows a different set of characters than the 2007-12 CW series but is set in the same world of wealth and privilege on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.
Ferguson’s casting marks a reunion with showrunner Joshua Safran; she was a regular in Safran’s Netflix series Soundtrack, which bowed in late 2019.
Ferguson played Larry’s (Larry David) assistant, Alice, in the most recent season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Her credits also include Hulu’s Casual, FX’s The Comedians and features The Broken Hearts Gallery and The Disaster Artist. She’s repped by Artists First and Imprint.
The Gossip Girl cast also includes Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith. Kristen Bell will reprise her role as the show’s narrator and voice of Gossip Girl.
Safran, who was an exec producer and writer on the original Gossip Girl, executive produces with original series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (via their Fake Empire banner) and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski is a co-EP. Warner Bros. TV, CBS Studios and Alloy Entertainment produce.
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Actor John Clarence Stewart on “Rewarding” Experience Helping to Craft Its Racial Reckoning Plotline (Guest Column)
-
-
Kennedy Center Honors
Garth Brooks Gets Emotional During Kennedy Center Honors Tribute; Debbie Allen, Dick Van Dyke Among Other Honorees
-
International
‘Kim’s Convenience’ Stars Simu Liu and Jean Yoon Open up on “Painful” Lack of Diversity, “Overtly Racist” Storylines
-
Live Feed
‘Pose’ Series Finale: Billy Porter and Steven Canals on the Show’s Legacy and Tragic Yet Hopeful Conclusion
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day