‘Gossip Girl’ Renewed for Second Season on HBO Max

XOXO: HBO Max is extending the run of its Gossip Girl update.

The WarnerMedia-owned streaming service has renewed Gossip Girl for a second season. The pickup comes midway through the show’s 12-episode first season, the second half of which is slated to begin in November.

The new series takes place in the same Upper East Side Manhattan milieu as the original show, which ran on The CW from 2007-13, but follows a new set of characters and explores how the landscape of the city and the influence of social media have changed in the intervening years. The show’s first episode also quickly established who the new Gossip Girl is (with narration once again provided by Kristen Bell).

HBO Max says Gossip Girl, which premiered July 8, had the best launch for an HBO Max original this year. (Per usual with streaming platforms, however, there aren’t any viewer figures attached to that claim.)

The show’s cast includes Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith with Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay.

Josh Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, serves as showrunner on the reboot. Safran executive produces with original series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (via their Fake Empire banner) and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski is co-executive producer. Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios produce the series.