‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot First Trailer Released by HBO Max

“This just in. There’s a big secret amongst the ruling class at Constance Billard.”

Nine years after getting shut down, Gossip Girl is back and she’s got all the goods on the spoilt rich kids of the Upper East Side in the first full trailer of the HBO Max reboot of the show, the original of which was the dictionary definition of guilty pleasure.

The trailer, neatly using the Frank Ocean track “Super Rich Kids,” features a new generation of privileged scions, with Jordan Alexander’s character seemingly the Blair-like queen bee who befriends newbie played by Whitney Peak.

Not much of the plot is given away, but the look and feel of the trailer suggest scandals aplenty.

The new Gossip Girl follows a different set of characters than the 2007-12 CW series but is set in the same world of wealth and privilege of New York’s elite.

The reboot also stars Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno and Savannah Lee Smith. Curb Your Enthusiasm alum Megan Ferguson was recently added to the cast. And Kristen Bell will reprise her role as narrator.

Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original The CW series, is showrunner this time around, with original creators and showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage on board as executive producers.

The new series debuts July 8 on HBO Max.