×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘GOT,’ ‘Vikings’ and ‘Summertime’ Stars Join Roland Emmerich’s Gladiator Series ‘Those About to Die’

Double Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins stars as Roman emperor Vespasian in the Peacock period action series, which has begun shooting in Rome.

Alicia Edogamhe, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Iwan Rheon
Alicia Edogamhe, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson and Iwan Rheon Davide Cocchi; Jonatan Gretarsson; Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Roland Emmerich is filling out his Colosseum, with a new troop of actors to complete the cast of Those About to Die, a gladiator action series which the Independence Day director has begun shooting in Rome.

Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon, Vikings actor Johannes Haukur Johannesson and Alicia Edogamhe, best-known for Netflix series Summertime, are among the new additions to the ensemble cast, as well as Tehran actress Liraz Charhi, Britain’s Rupert Penry-Jones (MI-5), Elite actor Eneko Sagardoy, Gonçalo Almeida (Amor Amor), Kyshan Wilson (Viola) and Pepe Barroso (Neill Blomkamp’s upcoming Gran Turismo).

Related Stories

'M3gan' 'Shazam 2'
Movies

China Box Office: 'Shazam 2,' 'M3GAN' Bomb Big Time

John Oliver on 'Last Week Tonight'
TV

John Oliver Mocks Trump's "If You Don't Love Your Children" Campaign Video Aimed at Farmers

They join two-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins headlines the series as Roman emperor Vespasian. Previously-announced cast include Tom Hughes, Sara Martins, Jojo Macari, Gabriella Pession, Dimitri Leonidas, and Moe Hashim.

Rheon has been cast as ambitious crime boss, Tenax. He replaces the previously announced Lorenzo Richelmy, who was unable to participate in the series due to scheduling conflicts. Johannesson will play Viggo, an imposing Norse gladiator and expert at fighting with weapons. Edogamhe and Wilson will play Aura and Julia, the two daughters of Cala (Martins), one of whom is sold into training as a female gladiator, the other sold as a slave. Sagardoy, Barroso and Almeida will play three brothers, all of whom have a talent for horses and chariot driving.

Charhi will portray Berenice, Queen of the conquered Judeans currently held captive in Rome. Penry-Jones plays Marsus, a wealthy Patrician and retired general.

The series, inspired by the non-fiction book by Daniel Mannix on the complex and corrupt world of ancient Rome’s spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, is being produced for NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock, which gave a straight-to-series order for the show. Oscar-nominated screenwriter Robert Rodat (Saving Private Ryan) is adapting the book for the screen. Alongside Emmerich, Marco Kreuzpaintner (Amazon series Beat) will direct individual episodes.

High End Productions, the new distribution and financing partnership between Herbert Kloiber Sr. and Constantin Film, is co-financing the series alongside Stuart Ford’s AGC International, with High End taking all distribution rights for Europe and remaining worldwide rights controlled by AGC.

Emmerich, Rodat and Kreuzpainter are executive producing, alongside Street Entertainment’s Harald Kloser, Hollywood Gang’s Gianni Nunnari, High End’s Kloiber, Martin Moszkowicz, Oliver Berben and Jonas Bauer, AGC’s Ford and Chief Creative Officer Lourdes Diaz and Charles Holland. Italian co-producer Wildside (The Young Pope, My Brilliant Friend) will provide local production services.

Iwan Rheon is repped by Curtis Brown; Eneko Sagardoy by Kuranda; Pepe Barroso by Cristina Chaparro Management; Gonçalo Almeida by Carrêlo Squad; Kyshan Wilson by Karascio’ Consulenze Artistiche; Alicia Edogamhe by Moviement SRL; Rupert Penry-Jones by ARG Talent Agency; Liraz Charhi by ADD Content Agency; and Johannes Haukur Johannesson by Independent Talent. All deals were negotiated by Director of Legal and Business Affairs Conor McElroy on behalf of AGC.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad