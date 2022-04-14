‘Grace and Frankie’ Get Sentimental in Trailer for Final Episodes of Netflix Comedy

Grace and Frankie are not done yet — and the best is yet to come.

That’s what the characters played by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, respectively, promise in the new trailer (below) for the final episodes of their beloved, long-running Netflix comedy, Grace and Frankie, which drop April 29.

“As you approach the end, you start to wonder who you really are,” says Frankie in the trailer, which is equal parts touching, as it nods to the end of the series, and funny. Case in point: Grace, realizing she has wasted too much time on the men in her life, turns her focus back on their friendship. “The reality is, one of us is gonna lose the other,” she notes. To which Frankie replies, “Unless we do a Thelma and Louise thing… which I’m open to.” (It’s a pass for Grace.)

The first four episodes of season seven were released in August 2021. The surprise, early drop was meant to serve as a sneak peek to what they have in store for the supersized final season, which has 16 episodes in total. Grace and Frankie was filming the fifth episode of its final season when Hollywood productions shut down in March 2020 due to the pandemic, which is why there has been such a long break between seasons. (Season six released January 2020.)

With the seventh and final season, Grace & Frankie becomes Netflix’s longest-running original series. The comedy is set to go out with a record 94 episodes.

The logline for the final season reads: “Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for… each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on, and hand-in-hand. They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together, and twice-over became successful entrepreneurs together. A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, fuck it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started.”

The ensemble includes Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Peter Cambor, Lindsey Kraft, Marsha Mason, Tim Bagley, Peter Gallagher, Millicent Martin and Christine Woods.

With co-showrunners Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris at the helm, the Skydance Television series is also executive produced by Fonda, Tomlin, Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Marcy Ross, Paula Weinstein, and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost.