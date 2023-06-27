Graham Norton to Host U.K. ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Reboot

Graham Norton is set to front ITV’s Wheel of Fortune reboot in the U.K.

The Sony Pictures Television-backed Whisper North announced it will bring the iconic game show to ITV1 and ITVX in 2024 after a U.K. version of Wheel of Fortune aired on ITV from 1988-2001.

“I’m beyond excited to be bringing such an iconic American show to a new British audience. My first ever TV job was a game show on ITV so this feels like coming full circle. You might even call it a wheel!” Norton, host of the popular BBC talker The Graham Norton Show, said in a statement.

The news comes as Ryan Seacrest was just named as the next host of the U.S. version of Wheel of Fortune, replacing the retiring Pat Sajak.

Sajak revealed earlier this month that he will end his four-decade run as host of the American version of Wheel of Fortune after the 2023-24 season.

Along with co-host Vanna White, he has fronted the syndicated version of the game show since its debut in 1983, making Wheel of Fortune among the most popular TV shows in U.S. broadcast TV history. Sajak also hosted a daytime edition on NBC from 1981 to 1989.

The U.K. reboot will be based on the successful global format and will include two celebrity specials centered around a giant carnival wheel. “We are thrilled to have the much loved Graham Norton bringing this iconic game show to our viewers. Anything can happen on the spin of a wheel, it is going to be so much fun,” Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said in her own statement.

The original U.S. show is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, which is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, along with the format rights.

Whisper North already produces a local version of Jeopardy!, hosted by Stephen Fry, for ITV.