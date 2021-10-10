Granville Adams, Actor on HBO’s ‘Oz’, Dies After Battle With Cancer

Granville Adams, who starred as Zahir Arif on HBO’s Oz, has died. He was believed to be 58.

Oz showrunner and executive producer Tom Fontana took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late actor. “Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest,” he wrote while sharing a photo of Adams.

Earlier this year, Fontana along with Oz star Dean Winters launched a GoFundMe page to help Adams and his family as the actor battled cancer.

“As many of you know, our friend and brother Granville Adams has been diagnosed with cancer. In only a few months, the medical bills have skyrocketed to astronomical levels,” Fontana wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Not only does he have to battle this ruthless disease, but now he has to fend off the hospital bills the insurance company refuses to pay….We want to gather together and show Granville our love by clearing this quarter’s bills, giving Granville concrete support in his fight against this vicious disease.”

In the last update shared on the GoFundMe page in February, Fontana announced that they had raised more than $95,000.

Winters also paid tribute to Adams, writing on Instagram, “I first met Granny in 1992 and I immediately drank the Kool Aid. His smile was infectious, his chuckle was intoxicating. He never, ever spoke ill of anyone and I defy anyone who know him to say anything negative about this man. Granville was beloved, period.”

He described Adams as “a humble, beautiful soul who just elevated the afterlife to a whole new level.” “You will be missed my friend. You are my brother and Im’ a better human being for knowing you,” he ended his message with.

Adams’ Oz costar Kirk Acevedo remembered Adams on social media writing, “I lost my brotha today after a long battle with cancer. I don’t do well with loss because I’m unfamiliar with it. Yo Granny we’ll be chopping it up on the other side one day. Until then… Rest easy my friend.”