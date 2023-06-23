‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Creator Responds to Paramount+ Removal: “A Particularly Brutal Move”

The creator of Paramount+’s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is sharing her response after news that the show has been canceled and will be removed from the platform.

Paramount Global’s streaming service announced earlier Friday that the prequel series to 1978’s classic film Grease had been canceled after its finale debuted June 1, with the first season additionally set to be removed from Paramount + next week. Star Trek: Prodigy, Queen of the Universe and the revival of The Game will also be taken off the streamer.

Pink Ladies creator Annabel Oakes took to her Instagram Stories on Friday and confirmed that her show will not return. “In a particularly brutal move, it is also being removed from @paramountplus next and unless it finds a new home you will no longer be able to watch it anywhere,” Oakes wrote. “The cast, my creative partners, and I are all devastated at the complete erasure of our show.”

Oakes thanked “our beautiful fans” and added that the show’s music will continue to live on, despite the removal. “I’ve loved your art, your tik toks, and even and especially your wild fan fic and ships,” she continued. “The #1 thing we would love is for you to watch the show before it comes down.”

Ahead of incorporating Showtime into the platform Tuesday, Paramount+ becomes the latest streaming service to announce the elimination of projects due to financial motivation.

Disney recently took a $1.5 billion tax write-down after dropping more than 70 titles from Disney+ and Hulu, while Warner Bros. Discovery signed licensing deals with free, ad-supported channels earlier this year for its previously dropped shows including Westworld and Raised by Wolves.