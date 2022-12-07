‘Great British Bake Off’ Co-Host Matt Lucas Exits After Three Seasons

Matt Lucas is leaving The Great British Bake Off after three seasons as co-host.

The comedian announced his departure via social media Tuesday, explaining that it was tough for him to balance his various projects, including his Sky series Fantasy Football League. Lucas joined the kitchen competition series, known in the U.S. as The Great British Baking Show, for season 11, alongside continuing co-host Noel Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

“After three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else,” Lucas wrote, in part. “I wish whomever takes over all the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already known who won!”

In a statement posted to its official Twitter account, the show’s team said, “We’ve loved having Matt Lucas brighten up our Tent for the last three years, especially when laughter and smiles were so much in need. We appreciate everything he’s done for Bake Off, from working in covid bubbles to supporting the bakers.”

Lucas, known for television projects including Little Britain and such film credits as Bridesmaids and Paddington, had been the subject of ongoing debate among the show’s fans, with some finding his humor to be distracting and at times culturally insensitive.

Netflix and the BBC previously pulled British sketch comedy series Little Britain and Come Fly With Me, both of which co-starred Lucas and David Walliams, from their platforms over use of blackface. (An edited version of Little Britain has since returned to the BBC.) Lucas and Walliams have apologized for portraying characters of other races.