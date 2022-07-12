×
Olivia Colman’s ‘Great Expectations’ Limited Series for FX, BBC Shares First Look Images

Colman stars as Miss Havisham stars alongside Fionn Whitehead as Pip and Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella in the limited series adaptation of Charles Dickens' novel.

Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman Karwai Tang/WireImage

FX and BBC are offering up a first glimpse of Great Expecations, the limited TV series now shooting in the UK and starring Olivia Colman, Fionn Whitehead and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

Steve Knight’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ novel stars Colman as Miss Havisham, Whitehead as Pip and Brune-Franklin as Estella. They will appear in the six-parter alongside Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle, Rudi Dharmalingam and Matt Berry.

Lazy loaded image
Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham and Fionn Whitehead as Pip in ‘Great Expectations FX Networks, Miya Mizuno

Great Expectations is the coming-of-age story of an orphan nicknamed Pip, with the work first released by Dickens in a series of weekly chapters beginning in December 1860, ahead of becoming a classic novel.

Knight wrote and executive produces the Great Expectations adaptation, which is also executive produced by the team behind BBC’s 2019 A Christmas Carol adaptation, including Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker and Kate Crowe.

Great Expectations is produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker. The limited series and A Christmas Carol are the first two in a series of adaptations of Dickens’ novels commissioned by the BBC and FX.

The BBC and FX also produced the drama series Taboo, starring Tom Hardy, and written by Knight and produced by Knight, Hardy, Chips Hardy, Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker.

Lazy loaded image
Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham and Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella in ‘Great Expectations’ FX Networks, Miya Mizuno

