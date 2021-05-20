‘Green Lantern’: Jeremy Irvine in Talks to Join HBO Max Series as Gay Hero Alan Scott

HBO Max’s Green Lantern has zeroed in on an actor to play Alan Scott, with Jeremy Irvine, who led the Bourne TV spinoff Treadstone, in talks for the role of the comic book hero.

Scott is one of the higher-profile gay characters in the DC Universe, although that is only a relatively recent development. He was created in 1940 with his ring being magical in nature. When Green Lantern was re-developed in the 1960s, it was against a sci-fi backdrop and the hero, Hal Jordan, was a test pilot in the Atomic Age. Eventually, Scott was re-introduced as a Lantern from a parallel Earth and in the 2000s. With the flourishing of the multiverse concept, he was reconceived as gay, leading a more inclusive movement at the publisher.

Irvine made his feature debut in 2011 starring in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of War Horse. The English actor played a young Pierce Brosnan in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and appeared in dramas The Professor and the Madman and The Last Full Measure. Most recently, Irvine starred in the Jason Bourne-inspired spy series, Treadstone.

The HBO Max series stars Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner, one of the many Green Lanterns expected to appear in the big-budget series from executive producer Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. TV. Berlanti, Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim are writing the series, with the Grahame-Smith set as showrunner.

Green Lantern is one of a number of DC properties in the works at HBO Max. The WarnerMedia-backed streamer is in production on James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker, while a Gotham Police Department drama spinning out of Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman film is also in the works. Meanwhile, J.J. Abrams is developing multiple series in the DC realm, including Justice League Dark and Constantine.

Irvine is repped by UTA and Independent Talent Group.