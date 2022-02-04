Greg Berlanti to Receive PGA’s Norman Lear Achievement Award

Producer, writer and director Greg Berlanti will receive the Producers Guild of America’s Norman Lear Achievement Award at the 2022 Producers Guild Awards on March 19, the organization announced on Friday.

The award celebrates producers who have made an impact in the art and craft of television, and previous honorees include Marta Kauffman, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, Dick Wolf, Jerry Bruckheimer, Lorne Michaels, Aaron Spelling, David E. Kelley, Steven Bochco, Carsey-Werner-Mandabach and Lear himself.

“I’m incredibly honored to receive this award from everyone at the PGA, especially given it’s named after Norman Lear: the kindest, warmest and wisest legend I’ve ever had the good fortune of calling a friend,” says Berlanti. “I’m so grateful to everyone at the Producers Guild and all of my coworkers who have helped make a moment like this possible.”

Producers Guild of America presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher add: “From beloved series like Dawson’s Creek, must-watch streaming shows like The Flight Attendant and action-packed DC hits like The Flash and Doom Patrol, Greg has produced some of the most obsession-worthy series in the history of television. Greg’s ability to capture the world’s attention with captivating characters and innovative storylines, generation after generation, is unparalleled. We’re thrilled to honor Greg with the Norman Lear Award.”

Berlanti a WGA, DGA, Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated writer, director and producer, and was named one of TIME‘s 100 Most Influential people of 2020. He began his career as a television staff writer on Dawson’s Creek and then became an executive producer and showrunner of the series after one year. Since then, he has served as creator, writer and producer on shows like Everwood, Riverdale, Brothers & Sisters, Arrow, Blindspot, The Flash, Supergirl, You, Titans, Doom Patrol and The Flight Attendant, among others.

His upcoming film projects include Amazon’s My Policeman, starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin, an untitled Rock Hudson biopic, which he is set to direct, Red, White and Royal Blue, Be More Chill and HBO Max’s Moonshot.

The film division of his company, Berlanti/Schechter Films, which he formed with producing partner Sarah Schechter, has an exclusive first-look deal with Netflix.