Gregg Leakes, ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star and NeNe Leakes’ Husband, Dies at 66

Gregg Leakes, who appeared alongside his wife NeNe Leakes on the Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has died. He was 66.

Leakes’ publicist and longtime friend Ernest Dukes confirmed his death to People on Wednesday.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes,” said Dukes in a statement to the outlet.

He continued, “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

Gregg was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2018 and his health was addressed on the show. He went into remission, but NeNe revealed in June that the cancer returned in an Instagram Live with The Jasmine Brand. “He’s been in the hospital for about a week, tomorrow” NeNe said at the time. “He had to have a surgery, so his cancer did return.”

NeNe posted a picture on her Instagram on Sunday that only said, “Broken” along with prayer hands and a broken heart emoji.

Gregg and NeNe married in 1997. The couple divorced in 2011 but then reconciled and remarried two years later. They have a son together, Brentt Leakes.