Gregg Sulkin Boards World War II Drama ‘World on Fire’ (Exclusive)

Gregg Sulkin, star of Hulu’s Marvel series Runaways, has joined the second season of PBS and BBC’s sprawling World War II drama World on Fire.

Sulkin will play David, an attractive, charming and confident fighter pilot of Jewish heritage who will eventually need to put all his survival skills to the test when he comes face to face with the darkest side of the war.

Produced by Mammoth Screen, season two of World on Fire will pick up a year after the end of the first season as it examines World War II through the eyes of ordinary people from all sides of the conflict.

The second season will be executive produced by Sheena Bucktowonsing, Helen Ziegler and Damien Timmer, with Angie Daniell and Amanda Black producing. Sulkin’s other TV credits include the MTV comedy Faking It, appearing alongside Selena Gomez on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, and recurring roles on Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars and ABC Family’s Melissa & Joey.

He will also appear in the upcoming indie comedy The Throwback, opposite Will Sasso and Justina Machado, and has a lead role in the Netflix comedy Pretty Smart. Sulkin will also star in the raucous road trip comedy Keeper of the Cup from Auroravista Entertainment.

Sulkin is repped by APA and D2 Management.