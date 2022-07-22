‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’ Adds Zach Galligan, Teases Easter Eggs for Film Fans

The team for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai announced a number of voice actors and teased nostalgic callbacks during the HBO Max series’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

During the Friday event, Zach Galligan was a surprise guest, as the star of the 1984 film Gremlins and its 1990 sequel was revealed to have a not-yet-disclosed role on the animated show that is set in 1920s China. Also announced as voice actors were Randall Park, Sandra Oh, George Takei and Bowen Yang, with their roles also yet to be shared.

Galligan told fans that his inclusion in this series and a recent Gremlins-themed Mountain Dew ad prove “that Warner Bros. is ramping up the franchise and getting ready for some new adventures for you guys.”

The actor teased that he’s “playing a cool character” and added about the new series, “I just think Gremlins fans are going to eat it up — not after midnight, though.”

Secrets of the Mogwai is set to show the origin story of how a 10-year Sam Wing, played in the original film by Keye Luke and voiced in the new project by Izaac Wang, meets Gizmo. Voiced by Howie Mandel in the films, A. J. Locascio voices the cuddly Mogwai on the show.

Executive producer Tze Chun promised an epic, action-adventure story that will be “widening out the Gremlins mythology.”

Chun added, “If you’re a fan of the original movies, there’s a lot of Easter eggs for you guys.”

Park appeared in a pre-recorded video segment, where he said, “I can’t tell what character I play yet, but I can’t wait for you to find out next year.”

The panel ended with the team screening the entire first episode, showing young Sam meeting Gizmo with his adventure-loving grandpa (James Hong).

Ming-Na Wen, B. D. Wong, Matthew Rhys and Gabrielle Green round out the voice cast for the series that is set for a 2023 launch.