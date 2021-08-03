Greta Thunberg, Neil Gaiman, Steve Coogan Added to Edinburgh TV Festival

Greta Thunberg, Neil Gaiman and Steve Coogan are the latest speakers to be added to the lineup of the Edinburgh TV Festival.

The Alternative MacTaggart keynote speech, meanwhile, will be given by comedian, writer, actor and presenter London Hughes, the first British Black woman to be nominated for the Dave Edinburgh Comedy “Best Show” Award for her 2019 show London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck, which was turned into a Netflix special. Dave is a U.K. comedy network.

“A vocal critic of the U.K. broadcasting industry for the lack of support for Black female performers, Hughes is also a powerful voice for female empowerment and inclusivity,” the festival said.

“It’s an absolute honor to be doing the Alternative MacTaggart this year,” Hughes said. “I have so much to say about the U.K. TV industry and I can’t wait to get into it.”



Climate activist Thunberg and writer Jo Nesbo will appear in the fest’s Worldview Address slot, discussing the creative industry’s responsibility towards sustainability and a greener future.

Coogan will be holding an exclusive “This Time with Alan Partridge” masterclass, discussing the show’s success and the Partridge phenomenon.

Writer-director Raisah Ahmed will host a conversation between frequent collaborators Gaiman and Douglas Mackinnon about their work together and individually – from Good Omens, Doctor Who and Sherlock to American Gods and Anansi Boys.

The festival also booked big companies for its so-called “International Insight” sessions about the commissioning strategies of Hollywood giants. It said they would feature “the international senior chiefs of Amazon Studios, Discovery+, NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia.”