‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Books Abigail Spencer’s Return in Season 18

Dr. Megan Hunt is returning to Grey Sloan.

Abigail Spencer will return to reprise her role as the on-screen sister for Kevin McKidd’s Owen Hunt with a recurring role in the upcoming 18th season of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy.

Megan was last seen in season 15 (in 2019) after moving to Los Angeles with her partner, Nathan Riggs, along with Farouk, a Syrian refugee she first began caring for while she was overseas. Owen’s younger sister served as a trauma surgeon with her brother, Teddy (Kim Raver) and Nathan (Martin Henderson).

Spencer, who has worked with Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff on six projects, most recently recurred on her short-lived ABC drama Rebel. Together, they’ve also worked on Grey’s spinoff Private Practice, ABC pilots Grace and Introducing Lennie Rose as well as the 2015 short Stars. Spencer is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

Spencer is the latest familiar face returning for season 18 of Grey’s and joins former Private Practice star Kate Walsh (Dr. Addison Montgomery) and Kate Burton (Meredith’s mother, Dr. Ellis Grey). Peter Gallagher (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, The O.C.) has also booked a recurring role in season 18 as Alan Hamilton, a doctor who knew Ellis and who meets Meredith (Ellen Pompeo). Gallagher and Spencer will both appear when Grey’s returns Sept. 30.