‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Renewed for Season 20, Names New Showrunner

The doors of Grey Sloan Memorial will stay open for another year.

ABC has ordered a 20th season of Grey’s Anatomy, its longest-running primetime scripted series. The hospital drama has also named Meg Marinis as showrunner for the 2023-24 season; she’ll take over for Krista Vernoff, who is stepping away from Grey’s and its spinoff Station 19 at the end of their runs this spring.

Marinis has been with Grey’s Anatomy since its third season and has worked her way up since beginning her tenure there as a writer’s production assistant. She then worked as a writers assistant and medical researcher before moving up the chain of command to executive producer, a title she’s held for the past four seasons. Marinis has written more than 25 episodes of the show.

Grey’s this season has weathered the departure of lead actress Ellen Pompeo as a full-time cast member (though she remains an exec producer and the show’s narrator) while introducing a new class of medical interns. It remains ABC’s top-rated entertainment series among adults 18-49 — and is a top five drama in the key ad demographic across all of broadcast TV — and averages 10.7 million cross-platform viewers over in 35-day ratings, more than triple its same-day total.

The Shonda Rhimes-created Grey’s Anatomy debuted in March 2005 and was an instant hit for ABC, helping fuel the network’s mid-2000s renaissance alongside shows like Desperate Housewives and Lost. It is the longest-running primetime medical drama in American network TV history; the March 23 episode was its 411th. The show’s catalog, which streams on Netflix, is a fixture in Nielsen’s streaming top 10 rankings.

Grey’s Anatomy is the first ABC drama to secure a pickup for next season. It joins comedy Abbott Elementary on the network’s slate for 2023-24. For a full rundown of broadcast renewals and cancellations, check The Hollywood Reporter’s network scorecard.