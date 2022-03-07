Freeform’s ‘Grown-ish’ Adds ‘Black-ish’ Alums for Season 5

With Black-ish nearing the end of its run on ABC, two key members of that show’s team will move to its spinoff, Freeform’s Grown-ish.

The Disney-owned cable outlet has renewed Grown-ish for a fifth season. Marcus Scribner, a series regular on Black-ish throughout its run, will join the show’s cast for season five as Andre Johnson Jr., who will join older sister Zoey (Yara Shahidi) on his journey to being grown.

Additionally, Black-ish showrunner Courtney Lilly will also move to the spinoff. He and Zakiyyah Alexander (Russian Doll, Hunters) will serve as co-showrunners for the coming season. They take over for Julie Bean, who served as showrunner in season four.

For Lilly, joining the spinoff will mean he has worked on all three shows in creator Kenya Barris’ -ish franchise. He was also an executive producer of prequel series Mixed-ish, which ran for two seasons on ABC.

The renewal comes a couple of weeks before Grown-ish finishes its fourth season on Freeform. The changes for the next season come at a transition point for the show as Zoey and her classmates are about to graduate from college. Additional casting for season five will be announced later.

ABC Signature produces Grown-ish. Barris will executive produce season five with Alexander, Lilly, Craig Doyle, Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok.

Scribner is repped by CAA, Artists First, Imprint and Del Shaw. Alexander is repped by WME, Map Point Management and Gang Tyre. Lilly is with UTA, The Framework Collective and McKuin Frankel.