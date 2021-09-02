Guillermo Del Toro’s Netflix Horror Anthology to Reunite ‘Babadook’ Star Essie Davis With Director Jennifer Kent

Guillermo Del Toro’s upcoming anthology series with Netflix is set to bring together a host of major names and will reunite the director and lead star of The Babadook seven years after the Australian horror became an international hit.

Details have emerged of Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (previously known as Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight), which has now gone into production. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that one of the episodes is being written and directed by The Babadook filmmaker Jennifer Kent and will star the film’s breakout lead Essie Davis, recently seen in Nitram.

Other directors involved across the eight episodes — described as a “collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror” — include Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), Guillermo Navarro (Narcos), David Prior (The Empty Man), Vincenzo Natali (In The Tall Grass) and Keith Thomas (Firestarter), with writers such as Regina Corrado (Deadwood), Lee Patterson (Curve), Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor), Mika Watkins (Black Mirror) and Aaron Stewart-Ahn.

Alongside Davis, the anthology’s bumper cast list includes the likes of Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), Hannah Galway (Sex/Life), Tim Blake Nelson (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Elpidia Carrillo (Predator), Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead), Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and Luke Roberts (Ransom), David Hewlett (The Shape of Water), Crispin Glover (Rivers Edge), Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone) and Peter Weller (Star Trek Into Darkness; Robocop).

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is created and executive produced by del Toro and executive produced by Oscar-winner J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water, Sex/Life), who also serves as co-showrunner, and Gary Ungar. Regina Corrado serves as co-executive producer.