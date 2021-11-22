Guy Fieri Is Giving Away a Restaurant in New Food Network Show (Exclusive)

Guy Fieri’s restaurant empire has grown in concert with his TV offerings. Now, he’s marrying the two.

The man behind Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Guy’s Grocery Games has lined up his next competition series for Food Network, and he’s giving away one of his eateries to the winner. The last competitor standing on Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime, premiering Jan. 2, walks away with their own franchise of Fieri chain Chicken Guy.

“I’ll tell you right now, this is not your every day, run-of-the-mill competition show,” said Fieri. “No eliminations, no meaningless cook-offs each week. It’s a real deal job interview for a life-changing opportunity. The candidates on Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime have to prove that they are the best all-around talent in the food business and if they can do that, we’re in business — together.”

A rough truth that often gets lost in culinary TV is that the business of food is excruciatingly hard work. So, in contrast to most traditional culinary competitions, the show will focus on the less sexy elements of owning a restaurant — like marketing and front of house hospitality.

“We rolled cameras around the clock on Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime documenting every aspect of this unprecedented, grueling, 24/7 job interview,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network and streaming food content at Discovery, Inc. “To win, these applicants study through the night, then rise at dawn to apply their new skills on the real-life restaurant line with Guy assessing their every move. The pressure and stakes couldn’t be higher. It’s an intense journey and thrilling to watch.”

The six-part series, produced by Citizen Pictures, is getting an early premiere on Discovery+ (Dec. 26) before its linear bow. It also features some familiar Fieri collaborators — business partner Robert Earl, as well as Maneet Chauhan, Hunter Fieri, Anthony Hoy Fong, Antonia Lofaso, Christian Petroni and John Thall — to judge each of the seven competitors. Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime starts with a crash-course in how Chicken Guy locations operate and culminates in a food festival where contestants will be judged on how they serve hundreds of diners in short order.

After signing a new multi-year deal to stay put at Food Network in 2021, Fieri has been actively developing new projects for the channel and year-old streamer Discovery+. Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime joins Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives; Guy’s Grocery Games; Guy’s Ranch Kitchen; and Tournament of Champions on his significant roster.

Fieri, whose multi-brand suite of restaurants already includes FlavorTown Kitchen and Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen and Bar, launched Chicken Guy In 2021. There are already 14 locations either open or planned in the U.S.