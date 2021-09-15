‘Game of Thrones’ Star Gwendoline Christie Cast in ‘Addams Family’ Netflix Series

Gwendoline Christie has joined the cast of The Addams Family spin-off series that’s coming to Netflix.

The Emmy-nominated Game of Thrones and Star Wars: The Force Awakens star will be a series regular in the upcoming show titled Wednesday.

Christie will play Larissa Weems, “the principal of Nevermore Academy who still has an axe to grind with her former classmate Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones).

The series is described as “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Also joining the cast are Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), and George Burcea (Lurch), with Tommie Earl Jenkins (Mayor Walker), Iman Marson (Lucas Walker), William Houston (Joseph Crackstone), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Santiago), Oliver Watson (Kent), Calum Ross (Rowan), and Johnna Dias Watson (Divina).

They join a host of previously announced cast members.

Christie is also playing a role in another major upcoming Netflix fantasy title, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, which has wrapped production.

Tim Burton will direct and executive produce the first season, which consists of eight episodes, and is written by showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville). The characters were created by cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938 and have had many adaptations over the years (including the 1993 film Addams Family Values, pictured above, with Christina Ricci in the Wednesday role). While Burton’s previous work like The Nightmare Before Christmas seemingly drew some inspiration from the franchise, this marks his first Addams Family project.