‘Hacks’ Breakout Meg Stalter Sets Semi-Autobiographical Comedy at HBO Max

Hacks breakout Meg Stalter is getting her own starring vehicle at HBO Max.

The actress, comedian and internet sensation will star in Church Girls, a comedy pilot that is inspired by her true-life experience. Stalter created the series and will star as Beth Parker, a 20-year-old Christian and closeted lesbian who wrestles with her sexuality and faith in God while entering adulthood in suburban Ohio. A writer is not yet attached.

Stalter, who stars as the scene-stealing assistant from hell Kayla on HBO Max’s critical darling Hacks, will exec produce alongside Range Media Partners’ Gabe Liedman and Mackenzie Roussos, as well as Brillstein Entertainment Partners. The series is a co-production between A24 and HBO Max.

Stalter became an internet favorite during the lockdown portion of the pandemic after self-releasing bits on her social media platforms. The openly bisexual comedian is also known for her “Hi, gay” videos. In addition to her role on Hacks — Stalter’s first live-action acting gig — her credits include a voice role on Tooning Out the News and a guest role in Peacock’s new Queer as Folk reimagining. She next has the lead role in the indie dark comedy Cora Bora, in which she plays a struggling musician who goes home to Portland to try to win back her girlfriend. She’s repped by UTA, Range Media Partners and Jackoway Austen.

Hacks, meanwhile, was recently renewed for its third season on HBO Max and is currently working the Emmy campaign trail.