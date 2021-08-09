‘Hacks’ Co-Creator Renews Universal TV Overall Deal

Universal Television is keeping the Emmy-nominated co-creator of Hacks in house.

Jen Statsky, who co-created the breakout HBO Max comedy alongside Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs, has renewed her overall deal with the studio behind the Jean Smart starrer.

Under the pact, Statsky will continue to serve as a co-showrunner on Hacks and develop new projects for the studio she has called home since 2019.

“I’ve been so lucky to have had a creative home at Universal Television for several years now,” Statsky said. “Their support of Hacks, not to mention my career at large since its earliest moments, has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I am so excited to keep working with Pearlena [Igbokwe], Erin [Underhill], Jim [Donnelly] and the rest of their wonderful team.”

Statsky is nominated for two of the 15 Emmy nominations Hacks received, for comedy series and co-writing the pilot. She started her career with Universal TV on NBC’s Parks and Recreation and worked on the studio’s The Good Place, Forever and Saturday Night Live. Her first writing job was on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon. (Listen to an interview with Statsky, Aniello and Downs about how the show came together here.)

“We are ecstatic to be continuing our relationship with Jen,” said Jim Donnelly, exec vp comedy at Universal Television. “She is a brilliant and inventive writer who not only has been a big part of the success of many of our favorite UTV shows, but has proven herself on another level with the success of Hacks. We look forward to working with her for many years to come.”

Hacks has been a critical hit for HBO Max and currently has a rare 100 percent rating among reviewers on aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes (with an equally impressive audience score of 81 percent). The series was renewed for a second season in June, mere weeks after the comedy launched on HBO Max.

Statsky is repped by UTA and Mosaic.