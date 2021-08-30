‘Hacks’ Co-Creators Ink Warner Bros. TV Overall Deal

Emmy-nominated Hacks co-creators Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs are extending their relationship with Warner Bros. TV.

The couple, and their production company, Paulilu, has signed an exclusive, multiple-year overall deal to create and develop TV content for the studio whose streaming sibling, HBO Max, distributes the Jean Smart comedy.

Aniello and Downs inked with Warners following a competitive situation in which they were pursued by multiple other outlets. It’s the first overall for Aniello and Downs with Warners after the duo were previously housed at Comedy Central.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the team at WBTVG, as we have long admired the work they do. Also, we heard they’re giving us the Central Perk set on the lot for our offices…? Very cool!” Aniello and Downs said in a joint statement.

The news comes as Hacks, which they co-created alongside Jen Statsky, is nominated for 15 Emmys. The trio scored nominations for outstanding comedy series and writing for a comedy, with Aniello also scoring a mention for her directing work on the Universal Television comedy. Statsky, it’s worth noting, has had an overall deal with Universal TV dating back to her time on the studio’s The Good Place in 2019. She recently re-upped that deal following the breakout success of Hacks.

Before Hacks, Aniello and Downs wrote, directed and exec produced Comedy Central’s Broad City. The duo also wrote and produced Sony’s Rough Night. Downs had on-screen roles in both, while Aniello directed the latter. Aniello also exec produces Comedy Central’s Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens. Together with Statsky, they serve as co-showrunners on Hacks, which was quickly renewed for a second season after becoming a critical breakout. The series is currently certified fresh with a 100 percent rating on RottenTomatoes.com.

Aniello and Downs are repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Ziffren Brittenham.