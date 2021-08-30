‘Hacks,’ ‘I May Destroy You,’ ‘Pose’ Among Top Winners at LGBTQ Critics’ Dorian TV Awards

- Share this article on Facebook
Hacks, I May Destroy You and Pose were among the top winners at the GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics’ Dorians TV Awards, which were handed out Sunday night.
It’s a Sin, Framing Britney Spears, ZIWE, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Big Mouth and Love, Victor also were among the winners at the ceremony, which aired for free on subscription channels Here TV and YouTube’s PlanetOut.
Pose was named best drama series for a third time. The FX show was honored for its final season. In addition, Pose star Mj Rodriguez received the group’s second-ever LGBTQIA Trailblazer Award “for creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity.”
Rodriguez, the first transgender actress to be nominated for a leading-actress Emmy, said during the show: “There’s a generation behind me that needs to know what transness looks like. I’m going to keep trying my best and instill hope.”
Meanwhile, Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) and Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) each received the Wilde Wit Award, given “to a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse.”
In his remarks, Yang said he is a big fan of Oscar Wilde, for whom the award is named, so his honor felt “a little too on-the-nose.”
Coel also tied Hacks star Jean Smart for best TV performance, while I May Destroy You took home the award for best TV movie or miniseries and Hacks was named best comedy series.
Other winners included It’s a Sin (best LGBTQ show), RuPaul’s Drag Race (best reality show), Love, Victor (best unsung show), The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears (best TV doc or docu-series), ZIWE (best current affairs show) and Big Mouth (best animated show).
WandaVision was named most visually striking show and also scored a win for Kathryn Hahn for best TV musical performance for “Agatha All Along.”
A complete list of winners follows.
BEST TV DRAMA
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
P-Valley
Pose (WINNER)
BEST TV COMEDY
The Flight Attendant
Girls5eva
Hacks (WINNER)
PEN15
Ted Lasso
BEST LGBTQ SHOW
I May Destroy You
It’s a Sin (WINNER)
Love, Victor
Pose
Veneno
BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
I May Destroy You (WINNER)
It’s a Sin
Mare of Easttown
Small Axe
The Queen’s Gambit
BEST UNSUNG SHOW
A Black Lady Sketch
Show Girls5eva
Love, Victor (WINNER)
Search Party
Veneno
We Are Who We Are
BEST TV PERFORMANCE (TIE)
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You (WINNER)
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Elisabeth Olson, WandaVision
Billy Porter, Pose
MJ Rodriguez, Pose
Jean Smart, Hacks (WINNER)
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
John Boyega, Small Axe
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (WINNER)
Marielle Heller, The Queen’s Gambit
Callum Scott Howells, It’s a Sin
Dominique Jackson, Pose
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE
Lady Gaga, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Biden-Harris Inauguration
Jonathan Groff, “You’ll Be Back,” Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn and singers, “Agatha All Along,” WandaVision (WINNER)
Elton John & Years & Years, “It’s a Sin,” BRIT Awards 2021
Punkie Johnson, Anya-Taylor Joy, Lil Nas X, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang,
“Pride Month Song,” Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang (as The Iceberg That Sank the Titanic), “Loverboy,” Saturday Night Live
BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES
The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears (WINNER)
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark
Pretend It’s a City
Pride
Tina
BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Amber Ruffin Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
ZIWE (WINNER)
BEST ANIMATED SHOW
Big Mouth (WINNER)
Bob’s Burgers
Harley Quinn
Invincible
South Park: The Pandemic Special
BEST REALITY SHOW
Legendary
Nailed It
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race (WINNER)
The Great British Bake Off
MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Pose
Small Axe
The Mandalorian
WandaVision (WINNER)
CAMPIEST TV SHOW
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Eurovision Song Contest (WINNER)
Ratched
WandaVision
WILDE WIT AWARD (TIE)
To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse
Michaela Coel (WINNER)
Kathryn Hahn
Fran Lebowitz
Randy Rainbow
Bowen Yang (WINNER)
GALECA LGBTQIA+ TRAILBLAZER AWARD
For creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
